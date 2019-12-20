Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air NZ opens new look Wellington Domestic Lounge

Friday, 20 December 2019, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Media release

20 December 2019

Air New Zealand opens new look Wellington Domestic Lounge

Air New Zealand will open its refurbished domestic lounge at Wellington Airport tomorrow.

The new lounge is slightly larger with 374 seats available for customers, reflecting a 10 percent increase. There will also be six different zones – a café and bar, barista station, business, lounge and quiet areas, as well as a self-service food and drinks station.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says it’s fantastic to have the new Wellington Domestic Lounge up and running for the busy Christmas period.

“We know customers flying on our services out of the capital love our domestic lounge so it’s great to be able to offer a fresh new space with plenty of seating.

“We also expanded our regional lounge at Wellington Airport in August, adding an extra 56 seats.”

Air New Zealand opened a new regional lounge in Nelson just last week and a new triple in size regional lounge was also opened in Auckland last month.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 