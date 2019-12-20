Sarah Keene a 'Star Individual' for Competition/Antitrust

Russell McVeagh Partner Sarah Keene has been named a 'Star Individual' by Chambers and Partners - the only individual in New Zealand to have received this ranking for Competition/Antitrust.

Sarah is one of only two New Zealand lawyers to be recognised with this ranking in the recent Chambers and Partners Asia-Pacific 2020 guide, and she has held this ranking for two consecutive years now.

Sarah heads up Russell McVeagh's Competition practice and is supported by Partner Troy Pilkington. Their practice also has the highest ranking in the Global Competition Review.

Chambers and Partners conduct a large number of client interviews to obtain a comprehensive view of the legal industry. Here's what some of Sarah's clients had to say about her:

"I would put her at the top: nobody else has her determination, drive and experience."

"In addition to the highest legal-technical capability, she provides very capable economic analysis and, critically, a fine judgement of the regulator's temperament."

She is"very fast getting across things, very strategic in her advice and can give us what we need without giving us War and Peace on case law."

Clients also provided glowing feedback for Troy, describing him as a "super specialist"… "who strikes a perfect balance between big-picture and technical considerations to provide "an end product that is always good, practical advice that gets to the commercial realities of the question."

Together clients noted to Chambers that Sarah, Troy and the Russell McVeagh Competition practice is "very impressive" and "analytically very, very sound".

"They bring a multidisciplinary approach to their emphasis on the economic and data-analytical side and weave together analysis with advice that is very commercially focused."

"The customer service is exceptional; they're very responsive and very hard-working, particularly on projects requiring a quick turnaround."

"They have become a key part of our team, which reflects their deep understanding of our business and the way in which our brand needs to be represented in dealings with external stakeholders."

Read more about Russell McVeagh's Chambers and Partners rankings here.

