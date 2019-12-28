Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boxing Day tops busy season for merchants

Saturday, 28 December 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: Paymark


A merry time was had by shoppers and merchants this year, across the Paymark network. A new peak spend was reached on Friday 20 December and spending over the six weeks leading into Christmas Day was up an underlying 4.6% on last year to $8,887 million.

The pre-Christmas spend got away to a strong start with the Black Friday sales late November, with the Boxing Day sales again extending the spending season. As usual, for most merchants, the busiest days remain the days immediately before Christmas Day. Black Friday proved to be a busier day than Boxing Day in total this year but that relativity varies considerably between merchant groupings.

Boxing Day proved to be another bonus for the bargain hunters. Spending through Paymark totalled $149.8 million on Thursday 26 December, up 3.9% on an underlying basis on Boxing Day last year.

Spending growth was highest outside the major centres, including Marlborough (+13.3%), Wanganui (+11.5%) and Wairarapa (+11.2%). Spending growth was moderate in Northland/Auckland (+1.5%) but down in Otago (-0.8%) and West Coast (-3.2%).

PAYMARK All Cards Data for Thursday 26 December 2019
VolumeUnderlying*ValueUnderlying*
Regiontransactions millions Annual % changetransactions $millionsAnnual % change
Auckland/Northland1.090.0%$59.3 1.5%
Waikato0.245.0%$11.3 5.4%
BOP0.245.2%$12.1 8.2%
Gisborne0.03-3.3%$1.4 3.7%
Taranaki0.066.1%$2.8 8.8%
Hawke's Bay0.085.4%$3.9 10.6%
Wanganui0.035.0%$1.4 11.5%
Palmerston North0.092.8%$4.5 9.7%
Wairarapa0.039.2%$1.2 11.2%
Wellington0.245.3%$12.9 6.7%
Nelson0.062.8%$3.0 1.7%
Marlborough0.0412.9%$2.3 13.3%
West Coast0.021.2%$1.2 -3.2%
Canterbury0.303.9%$16.1 3.4%
South Canterbury0.04-0.8%$2.1 5.3%
Otago0.170.0%$9.7 -0.8%
Southland0.063.4%$3.6 9.8%
New Zealand2.862.4%$149.8 3.9%
* Underlying spending excludes large clients moving to or from Paymark

Spending at Supermarkets (+5.1%) and Liquor retailers (+14.2%) was up on Boxing Day last year, as too was spending at Cafes and restaurants (+6.1%) but the key interest is amongst the shops were the bargains were aplenty.

For the core retailers (excluding food and hospitality retailers) including many of the discounters, Boxing Day was mixed depending on which market segment they operate in. Underlying spending for this key group of merchants was 0.4% below Boxing Day last year. Spending was up for the likes of Sport equipment retailers (+5.6%) and Hardware stores (+6.6%) but down for Clothing and footwear stores (-7.6%).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Paymark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 