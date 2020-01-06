Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis left with a $533 million post-Christmas debt hangover

Monday, 6 January 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: Finder

06 January, 2020, New Zealand – Kiwis are now faced with a mountain of debt after Christmas according to financial comparison site Finder, which has recently launched in New Zealand.

A Finder survey of 2,117 New Zealanders revealed that 44% of the population planned on using some form of credit to fund their Christmas shopping.

The research found that the average Kiwi spent $319 on gifts, upping the national spend to $1.17 billion. Approximately $533 million of this was paid for on credit.

Angus Kidman, Finder’s global editor-in-chief, said that the gift buying frenzy at Christmas would have left many Kiwis with lighter pockets.

“The pressure to overspend has left many nursing a New Year ‘financial hangover’.

“January is when credit card and other bills begin to land, leaving many regretting what they’ve spent on Christmas,” he said.

Almost a third (32%) of Kiwis used a credit card to pay for Christmas, while 8% turned to buy now pay later options such as Afterpay and Laybuy.

Around 4% were planning on taking out a loan to tide them over, and a cash-strapped 3% needed to borrow money from friends and family.

Just over half (53%) the population relied on their savings to fund their Christmas expenses.

Kidman said that the cost of Christmas will roll over well into the new year.

“It’s always advisable to pay off your credit card balance as soon as possible. That way it’s not sitting there building up interest.

“If you have a large balance and you think you'll need some time to pay it off, consider a 0% balance transfer card. But make sure to pay off all your debt during the interest-free period so you don’t get stung with higher charges down the track," he said.

How do you primarily plan on funding Christmas this year?
Debit card/savings53%
Credit card32%
Buy now, pay later8%
Borrowing from friends or family3%
Personal loan2%
Pay day loan1%
Refinancing home loan1%

Source: Finder New Zealand survey

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Finder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 