Brian Gaynor – exclusively on BusinessDesk from this weekend

BusinessDesk’s expansion continues with the announcement of a new marquee columnist and the opening of a new, permanent Auckland newsroom.

One of New Zealand’s most respected investment markets commentators, and Milford Asset Management co-founder, Brian Gaynor will publish his first BusinessDesk column tomorrow (Jan. 11). Gaynor is also non-executive chairman of BusinessDesk’s holding company and is a major shareholder.

BusinessDesk chief executive Pattrick Smellie welcomed Gaynor’s editorial contribution.

“For nearly 23 years, Brian’s Saturday morning analysis in the NZ Herald has been a must-read column.

“Now, his insights will continue at www.businessdesk.co.nz, exclusively for subscribers to New Zealand’s best independent business and economic news service.”

As 2020 progresses, BusinessDesk will be adding more editorially independent commentators to deepen the daily business and economic news and analysis.

“This is in response to the fast-growing number of corporate, government agency and professional service firms that are choosing BusinessDesk as a primary source of intelligence on financial markets, listed companies, and developments in the political economy,” said Smellie.

Gaynor said: “As always, my views will be my own, with Pattrick and the BusinessDesk team continuing to provide the trusted, editorially independent news service for which the business has become known and respected since publication first began in 2008.

“Trustworthy business news written by experienced journalists with integrity is vital for New Zealand. That is a big part of why I am backing BusinessDesk,” he said.

New offices

BusinessDesk Auckland staff are now located in the redeveloped General Building on the corner of Shortland and O’Connell Streets in the heart of Auckland’s financial district.

The publication has just appointed Dan Brunskill as a junior reporter in Wellington and will be appointing more senior staff in Auckland shortly. Applications from ambitious, young journalists with a bent to ‘follow the money’ are invited to apply.

“’Follow the money’ is the simplest summary of our mission”, said Smellie. “Award-winning Auckland agency Contagion is now working with BusinessDesk to bring that to life.”

About BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk was formed in 2008 as a newswire, and launched a subscription-based news site two months ago. It has quickly grown its group, corporate and individual subscribers.

Reporters include 2018 NZ Shareholders Association business reporter of the year Jenny Ruth, energy and resources expert Gavin Evans, ex-financial wire and Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Howard, and Auckland-based commercial legal news expert Victoria Young. Paul McBeth is Head of News.

The commercial side of the business is run by publisher Matt Martel, a former executive editor of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Australian Financial Review.

Subscriptions cost $24 a month ($249 annually) and packages are available for groups, corporates and government agencies.





