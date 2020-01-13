Attorney General David Parker Continues to Lead Powerlist

LawFuel – 30 December 2019 – David Parker remains the most powerful lawyer in New Zealand under the newly released 2020 LawFuel Power List of the country’s 50 most powerful lawyers.

The feature encompasses law professionals other than judges and politicians, excepting the Attorney General by virtue of his power over the profession. Also making the top 10 in the list is former Attorney General

and barrister, Chris Finlayson QC.

Of the 50 referred to in the list, the fifth year of publication, 15 are Queens’ Counsel with a range of senior public service lawyers, corporate lawyers and others making up the balance.

There are 13 women on the list, including Governor General and lawyer Dame Patsy Reddy. Two of the fastest rising members of the list are both women – one being Lawyer of the Year, Tiana Epati, the Law Society President, and the other, Treasury Chief Legal Adviser Aedeen Boadita-Cormican.

The LawFuel ‘Power List’ is based on the website’s research encompassing not only feedback from its almost 6000 New Zealand subscribers, but also from the site’s survey of senior and mid-level lawyers in corporate, government and private practice, including barristers and firm partners.

“Power” assessments are based upon the lawyer’s impact and influence upon their specific area or areas of practice and the profession generally.

The LawFuel Power List is sponsored by LexisNexis NZ, MAS and Perpetual Guardian.

About LawFuel: LawFuel has published news about law firms and lawyers since 2001 and is one of the largest law news sites on the Internet. Its audience includes not only lawyers in New Zealand, but also a large audience in the US, UK and increasingly also Australia.





