Air New Zealand Chief People Officer resigns



Air New Zealand Chief People Officer Jodie King will be leaving Air New Zealand to take up a new role with Vodafone New Zealand.

Jodie King joined Air New Zealand in 2013 as a General Manager in the People function and was appointed to Chief People Officer in February 2016. She has played a key role in further building the airline’s iconic culture and customer focus. During her tenure the airline has seen strong progress in its talent attraction, people development and management, leadership development and diversity and inclusion agenda.

She will be greatly missed by the Executive Team by whom she is highly regarded. Jodie King will work with incoming Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran to ensure a smooth transition occurs and a strong appointment to the Chief People Officer role is made.

Jodie King will leave by the end of the financial year.

