Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Real Estate Commissions Remain High As Prices Hit Records

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 6:02 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ


As regional house prices continue to grow at pace around New Zealand, and Auckland shows signs of beginning to thaw after a two-year growth hiatus, many real estate agents still charge the same commission percentages they were charging before the boom.

Despite prices more than doubling over the last 10 years in some parts of the country, and New Zealand now being lumbered with some of the most unaffordable housing in the developed world in house price to income ratio terms, agents continue to charge the same rates – effectively collecting double the money for doing the same job they did a decade ago.

Many vendors feel at a loss to avoid these fees, simply accepting them as a necessary element of moving their property on. But market vendors are beginning to feel they’re being held over the coals. Some real estate agencies have begun to seize the opportunity created by the market’s growing frustration. Low-fee agencies like Total Realty have sprung up offering percentages as low as 1% in some areas.

Current market conditions are creating a peculiar stalemate: while prices and agency fees remain at an all-time high, listings remain tight, particularly in Auckland. The psychology behind the reluctance to list and sell at this time is difficult to explain – but the result for agencies is clear. As listing volumes tighten, agencies will need to compete more aggressively amongst each other to be the go-to choice for vendors. This may create pressure to drive the average fee percentage of the industry down.

Of course, this pressure on fees may disappear if the housing market returns to its previous booming growth. But with the ban on foreign buyers in the market, the disappearance on capital gains from Auckland, and many first home buyers still effectively locked out due to deposit constraints, most market observers are not expecting a return to previous growth levels any time soon. That is likely to mean ongoing pressure for real estate agents to offer more reasonable fee structures in order to attract business.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 