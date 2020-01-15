Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skills Active appoints an acting chief executive

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: Skills Active


Skills Active Aotearoa has appointed Bentham Ohia as executive director and acting chief executive.

Bentham commences his role effective Tuesday 14 January, on a three-month fixed term. He brings considerable senior leadership experience combined with deep educational knowledge.

Formerly Chief Advisor Iwi and Māori Education Relationships with the Ministry of Education, Bentham worked for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa for 20 years as deputy chief executive officer and then chief executive officer. Bentham is also the former deputy chair of Waikato Tainui College of Research and Development.

Bentham completed his MBA at the University of Waikato following a period tutoring in te reo Māori at the University of Otago, and teaching at Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga in Huntly. In 2010 he was awarded the Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Waikato.

Bentham is currently a director of Puata Hou Ltd, a whānau business he operates with his wife Kate Cherrington; and is also in his fourth year as the lead lecturer for the University of Canterbury Masters of Māori and Indigenous Leadership programme. Bentham and his wife have two children; Tuakoi (24) and Tahuaroa (21) and have been blessed to care for many whāngai.

Bentham is of Te Āti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Te Roro o Te Rangi (Te Arawa), and Ngāti Rārua descent.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Skills Active on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 