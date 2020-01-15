Kiwifruit prices hit record high



Kiwifruit prices were at an all-time high in December 2019, with prices for seasonal fruit and vegetables also up, Stats NZ said today.

“Kiwifruit prices rose 32 percent in December to a weighted average price of $8.27 per kilo, an all-time high,” acting consumer prices manager James Griffin said.

“This compares with $4.24 in December last year.”

The price rises for kiwifruit contributed to a 2.1 percent increase in overall fruit and vegetable prices in December.



Seasonal fruit and vegetables, in particular potatoes, apples, and onions, were the main contributors to the rise in fruit and vegetable prices between November and December. Here are their weighted average prices per kilo in December 2019:

• potatoes – up 18 percent to $2.13

• apples – up 16 percent to $3.80

• onions – up 8.9 percent to $2.38.

Price rises for potatoes, apples, and onions are typical in December. These were partly offset by nectarine prices (down 24 percent) and lettuce prices (down 18 percent).

Offsetting fruit and vegetable prices, grocery food prices were down 1.0 percent in December 2019. Potato crisps (down 4.8 percent), and chocolate biscuits (down 6.5 percent) were the main drivers of this fall.

The fall in grocery food prices contributed to overall food prices decreasing 0.2 percent in December.

Takeaways drive rise in annual food prices

Prices for ready-to-eat foods were up 3.3 percent for the year ended December 2019, influenced by burgers and fried fish. This contributed to a 2.4 percent rise in overall food prices for the year.

In April 2019, the minimum wage rose from $16.50 to $17.70 an hour. Changes to the minimum wage tend to impact more on workers in the retail and food industries.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices were also up 4.2 percent for the year, mainly driven by preserved, prepared, and processed meats, in particular bacon, ham, and sausages. Here are their weighted average prices in December 2019:

• bacon – $13.15 per 700 grams (up 20 percent for the year)

• ham – $13.97 per kilo (up 14 percent for the year)

• sausages – $10.72 per kilo (up 4.9 percent for the year).

“Price rises for preserved, prepared, and processed meats were offset by prices for chicken pieces, which were down 9.0 percent for the year,” Mr Griffin said.



