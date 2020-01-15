Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IBRANCE® (palbociclib) to be funded

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: Pfizer

Pfizer New Zealand today welcomed the provisional decision by PHARMAC to fund IBRANCE (palbociclib) for women with hormone-receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2–) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, or with fulvestrant in women after prior endocrine therapy.[1],[2]

Pfizer Australia & New Zealand Managing Director Melissa McGregor said: “Access to targeted treatments like IBRANCE, which enable New Zealand patients to live well and for longer without their disease progressing, is crucial for people with advanced cancer.[3],[4],[5] More than 600 New Zealand women are diagnosed with advanced breast cancer every year[6] and the majority of these patients will have HR-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) disease.[7]

“We estimate at least 1,100 New Zealand patients will benefit from IBRANCE this year alone.[8] Pfizer New Zealand is very pleased that, after a long wait, patients in New Zealand will soon be able to access IBRANCE”, Ms McGregor said.

IBRANCE represents an important advancement in the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer3,4,5,[9] and has been registered by MEDSAFE in New Zealand since 2017.[10] IBRANCE works by inhibiting cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6), thereby delaying cancer cell division and growth.[11] It is anticipated that IBRANCE will be funded from 1 April 2020 once approved by the PHARMAC board at the end of February 2020.

IBRANCE is an oral therapy approved for use in women with HR positive/HER2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer, in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, or with fulvestrant after prior endocrine therapy.2

When used in combination with endocrine (hormone) therapy, IBRANCE significantly prolongs the duration of tumour control compared to hormone therapy alone.2,3,4,5 The addition of a CDK 4/6 inhibitor, such as IBRANCE, to endocrine therapy is now considered a standard treatment approach for postmenopausal women with advanced or metastatic HR positive/HER2 negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer, and is supported by major international guidelines.[12],[13],[14]

In the Phase 3 PALOMA-2 trial of 666 postmenopausal women with HR positive/HER2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer in the first-line treatment setting, the combination of IBRANCE plus letrozole resulted in a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) (HR=0.563 [95% CI: 0.46–0.69], P<0.0001), with a median PFS of 27.6 months compared to 14.5 months for those treated with letrozole plus placebo.2,4

The Phase 3 PALOMA-3 trial of 521 women with HR positive/HER2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, regardless of menopausal status, whose disease had progressed on or after prior endocrine therapy, found that the combination of IBRANCE plus fulvestrant substantially improved PFS compared to fulvestrant plus placebo (HR=0.497 [95% CI: 0.398–0.620), P<0.000001), with a median PFS of 11.2 months (95% CI: 9.5–12.9) in the IBRANCE plus fulvestrant arm compared to 4.6 months (95% CI: 3.5–5.6) in women who received placebo plus fulvestrant.2,5

To support New Zealand patients with HR positive/HER2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer whilst they are awaiting funding, until 1 April 2020, Pfizer New Zealand will provide IBRANCE at no charge* to patients for whom the treating clinician determines that IBRANCE is appropriate, and who meet the PHARMAC clinical criteria for funded access. After 1 April 2020, we anticipate that these patients will be eligible for funded IBRANCE‡.

Some New Zealand patients currently enrolled in the IBRANCE Assistance Program and receiving IBRANCE at no charge*, may not meet the PHARMAC clinical criteria for funded access. These patients will continue to receive IBRANCE at no charge*.

It is important that all patients speak with their healthcare professional to understand what treatment options are right for them.

Healthcare professionals who wish to obtain IBRANCE for their patients are to contact Pfizer for further details.

* Pfizer New Zealand provides IBRANCE medicine at no charge, pharmacy dispensing fees may apply.

‡ Assumes PHARMAC funding from 1 April 2020, based on approval of PHARMAC board at the end of February 2020. From 1 April 2020 PHARMAC intends to make funded IBRANCE available, in a manner to be determined by PHARMAC, to patients who have received treatment with IBRANCE prior to 1 April 2020, who met the eligibility criteria when treatment was initiated, and who continue to meet any relevant eligibility criteria above at the time that funding is made available.1


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pfizer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 