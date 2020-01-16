Tours to Moutohorā: Island Sanctuary

White Island Tours Limited has recommenced tours to Moutohorā Island for the first time since the Whakaari/White Island eruption on 9 December 2019.

CEO Tracey Hook says that whilst this is a positive step forward in terms of providing certainty and employment for staff, the recommencement of tours will be a sombre and emotional occasion.

White Island Tours has carried out tours to Moutohorā for a number of years.

‘Tourism is an important contributor for our local economy and our staff are eager to get back to work,’ says Tracey.

No prohibitions had been placed on Moutohorā following the eruption, but the tour had been temporarily ceased out of respect for the victims, staff and affected families.

Moutohorā Island is jointly managed by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and Te Papa Atawhai through Te Tapatoru a Toi and is a designated Wildlife Management Reserve.

Moutohorā is a pest-free oasis that is home to a number of New Zealand’s rare and endangered plants, birds and reptiles. The tour includes a journey through the regenerated native bush before stopping at the island’s secluded hot water beach.

‘This is an important milestone for not just our staff but also the broader Whakatāne community,’ says Tracey.

‘We thank everyone locally, nationally and internationally for their support. Our hearts and prayers remain firmly with the families who were and continue to be affected by this tragedy.’

