Originair’s new Nelson-Wellington Route Welcomed by Business

Yesterday’s announcement by Originair to add a regular service between Wellington and Nelson is welcome news to businesses in the region, says John Milford, chief executive of Business Central.

"With Jetstar pulling out of regional hubs there has been a need for more competition in the regional services and we are delighted that Originair has made the decision to step in and fill the gap.

"The increasing demand for the service that Originair experienced is exactly what we have been hearing from our members both in Wellington and in the regions who often need to travel within the area for business.

"We can certainly see there will be a positive impact on business connectivity and domestic tourism to Nelson from Wellington.

"The move to introduce the route as well as Originair’s Palmerston North-Nelson flights shows great commitment to our region and we look forward to seeing more growth from the airline.





