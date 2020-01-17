Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Originair’s new Nelson-Wellington Route Welcomed by Business

Friday, 17 January 2020, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

Yesterday’s announcement by Originair to add a regular service between Wellington and Nelson is welcome news to businesses in the region, says John Milford, chief executive of Business Central.

"With Jetstar pulling out of regional hubs there has been a need for more competition in the regional services and we are delighted that Originair has made the decision to step in and fill the gap.

"The increasing demand for the service that Originair experienced is exactly what we have been hearing from our members both in Wellington and in the regions who often need to travel within the area for business.

"We can certainly see there will be a positive impact on business connectivity and domestic tourism to Nelson from Wellington.

"The move to introduce the route as well as Originair’s Palmerston North-Nelson flights shows great commitment to our region and we look forward to seeing more growth from the airline.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business Central - Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 