Waking Giants Launch ‘Creating A Brand Strategy’ Workshop

Monday, 20 January 2020, 5:45 pm
Press Release: Waking Giants


Waking Giants who specialise in business and personal growth through Leadership, Strategy and Brand Strategy, have released a new workshop to help business owners create a brand strategy and help move their businesses forward with purpose.

The “Creating A Brand Strategy Workshop” has been developed for founders and leaders who feel their brand isn’t connecting as effectively as it can with their audience.

Grant Difford, founder and CEO of Waking Giants says “We created this workshop based on what the market told us they were screaming out for.” He continues “The content covered in the workshop covers everything from an initial brand audit through to discovering new and potential customers and creating a brand strategy framework, including an overview of key tactics and strategies.”

“Although the framework of these workshops is very structured, they are extremely personalised to each individual business and the outcomes give business leaders confidence in knowing the positioning and direction their brands will take in the short and long term.” Grant says.

Should clients need them, Waking Giants’ brand strategy workshops are also supplemented with their creative and digital marketing services which allow for a seamless offering to clients who don’t have their own in-house design and marketing teams.

For more information on Waking Giants and their services, visit https://waking-giants.com/.


