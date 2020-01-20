Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eight young Fruit Growers vie for title

Monday, 20 January 2020, 9:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers

Emily Crum, Orchard Manager, Total Orchard Management Services, Whangarei
Bryce Morrison, Technical Services and Innovation, Fruition, Tauranga
Aurora McGee-Thomas, Trainee Orchard Manager, Strathmurray Farms, Tauranga
Melissa van den Heuvel, Industry Systems Associate, NZ Avocado, Tauranga
Katherine Bell, Avocado Grower Representative, Trevelyans, Katikati
Megan Fox, Orchard Technical Advisor, Southern Cross Horticulture, Tauranga
William Milsom, Machinery Operations Manager, Oropi Management Services, Oropi
Harry Singh, Orchard Manager, Prospa Total Orchard Management, Opotiki

A diverse group of young fruit growers have stepped up to compete for the 2020 Bay of Plenty Young Fruit Grower competition. The competition, which also accepts participants from the Northland region, is now in its 13th year of celebrating young and upcoming leaders of the horticulture industry.

2020 competitors span from Katikati to Opotiki and also include one entrant from Whangarei. Andrew Dawson, Chair of the Bay of Plenty Young Fruit Growers Upskilling Committee, says, ‘After MC Jackie Clarkes’ call last year for more females to compete, it’s great to see that five out of the eight contestants are female.’

The competition will take place from 9.00am to 3.00pm on Saturday, 8 February at the Te Puke A&P Show and is followed by a gala dinner and awards ceremony on Wednesday, 12 February at Trustpower Baypark in Mount Maunganui. The winner of the Bay of Plenty Young Fruit Grower competition goes forward to the national final of the NZ Young Fruit Grower on 26-27 August 2020 in Wellington.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc. CEO Nikki Johnson explains the importance of the competition. ‘Horticultural industries such as kiwifruit are expanding rapidly and we need skilled young people to help lead the industry to meet this demand. The BOP Young Fruit Grower competition is an excellent chance to celebrate and showcase the talent that we have.’

Event organiser Renee Fritchley encourages people to come along to the competition day and gala dinner to support the competitors. ‘Both events are exciting to watch’, Renee says. ‘It’s great to see these horticulturalists in action and the competition at the Te Puke A&P Show makes a great day out. The Gala dinner is also an entertaining evening and the MC will be Guy Williams.

For more information and tickets to the Gala Dinner visit www.bopyoungfruitgrower.co.nz


