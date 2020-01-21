Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ian Charlton joins QT Wellington as Hotel Manager

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: QT Hotels

QT Wellington introduces a new Hotel Manager, Ian Charlton, who commenced his responsibility of overall operation of the capital’s design-led hotel on 13 January, 2020. With over ten years’ experience in Australia and the United States, Charlton brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at QT Wellington.

No stranger to QT’s signature quirky luxury, Charlton hails from QT Gold Coast where he most recently held the position of Executive Assistant Manager. Originally from the United States, he studied Resort Lodging and Management at California State University before starting his career in hospitality.

After moving to Australia in 2012, Charlton held a range of senior management positions with Mantra Group, gaining significant experience across food & beverage, holiday letting and conference & events at resort properties. Before joining QT in 2018, he served Accor as the General Manager of Mantra on Edward in Brisbane. Highly regarded in the industry, Charlton has been recognised as a finalist in the Hotel Management Magazine Awards, in the Rising Star category in 2017 and Front Office Associate category in 2018.

Of his new role, Charlton said, “I am incredibly excited to join the passionate QT Wellington team and am truly looking forward to the challenge ahead. Wellington is a city full of culture and creativity and I couldn’t be more thrilled to spearhead QT as the ultimate city hub.”

Charlton is passionate about driving a culture of inclusiveness and accountability, and looks forward to empowering the next generation of leaders at QT Wellington. He’ll continue to lead a keen focus on customer service, drawing from the creativity and playfulness at the heart of the QT’s ethos.

Simon White, General Manager Operations New Zealand – EVENT Hotels & Resorts said, “We’re delighted to welcome Ian to the Wellington team. He lives and breathes the QT brand, so he’ll be able to jump right in with quintessential QT flair. Ian’s strong operations background demonstrates his grasp on both revenue growth and caretaking. He will be an indispensable asset as QT Wellington continues to make its mark as the premier hotel and home to award-winning restaurants in the capital.”

