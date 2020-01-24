Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand update on Auckland Airport runway closure

Friday, 24 January 2020, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

The closure of Auckland Airport’s runway this afternoon has impacted a number of Air New Zealand’s regional services.

As a result, six turboprop aircraft due to arrive at Auckland Airport have diverted to either Tauranga, Rotorua or Hamilton where they will refuel and continue to Auckland.

Four regional flights due to depart Auckland Airport have been delayed.

There has been no impact to the airline’s jet services.

Customers are advised to keep an eye on the airline’s Arrivals and Departures page for the latest information.

