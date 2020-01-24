Dilworth Trust Board appoints first CEO

Mr Anderson will join the Trust Board, one of New Zealand’s largest charities that provides the funding to support Dilworth School, on 16 March.

A senior commercial leader with more than 25 years’ experience across a range of industries, Mr Anderson joins Dilworth from the NEXT Foundation where he is Investment Director. At NEXT, Ewen’s responsibilities include financial and commercial oversight of investments as well as working with the NEXT team to grow strategic philanthropy in New Zealand. He has worked with a number of the Foundation’s educational investments in areas including strategic leadership for school principals, and in addressing equity of access to education through collaborative, digitally-enabled learning. Ewen is also a trustee of Rotoroa Island, a predator-free island in the Hauraki Gulf, where he has been closely involved in a significant commercial realignment of the Trust’s operations.

Previously Mr Anderson held senior management roles at Carter Holt Harvey and Fletcher Building. He has also been a Director of start-up logistics business Netlogix.

The role of CEO is a first for the Dilworth Trust Board, reflecting an increased focus on generating and growing income to support the school and its future growth plans. The Trust Board has a diversified portfolio of investments, primarily commercial property, that has grown significantly from the original endowment of £100,000 in land and funds left in James Dilworth’s Will in 1894. All revenue generated funds the operating costs of Dilworth School, which provides scholarships to boys from good families experiencing personal or financial hardship. Dilworth School Headmaster, Dan Reddiex, will continue to be responsible for all School matters.



Dilworth Trust Board Chairman Aaron Snodgrass says: “Ewen is a superb leader with an impressive track record in leadership, philanthropy and developing investment strategies that generate sustainable returns.

“The Trust Board is excited that Ewen is joining us to build on the momentum already underway to help shape our future in keeping with the Will of James Dilworth and the special character of the school,” Mr Snodgrass says.

Mr Anderson says: “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve the Dilworth community and to contribute to the kaupapa that is making such a big difference in the lives of many young men. I am passionate about making Aotearoa New Zealand as great as it can be for the benefit of future generations, and education is one of the key pathways to make that happen.

“I look forward very much to joining the Dilworth team, and to bringing the benefit of my commercial experience in service of the Dilworth vision,” Mr Anderson says.

