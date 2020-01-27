Household labour force survey population reweight
Monday, 27 January 2020, 10:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Household labour force survey reweight,
September 2013–September 2019 quarters outlines
the effect of subnational population estimate revisions on
the Household labour force survey (HLFS) for the September
2013–September 2019 quarters.
This is the second of four
revisions designed to incorporate 2018 Census data and Stats
NZ’s new outcomes-based migration measure
data.
