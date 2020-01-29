Future focused financial workshops being rolled out

Dealing with mounting financial pressures on farmers is the focus for a new pilot workshop being run by the Dairy Women’s Network with support from NZ CA, Figured and Xero.

“The impact of what you do today will affect your dairy farming business in five years and beyond so it’s vital to be planning as far ahead as you can,” Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton said.

“But we all know how hard that can be at times when you get caught up in the day to day running of a business, so we hope this new workshop will give our members the skills, knowledge and resources for good, robust, future financial planning and goal setting.”

Dairy Women’s Network has invited Silver Network Partner NZ CA Limited, an association of 30 of New Zealand’s leading Independent Chartered Accounting firms that has a strong rural presence, to present alongside farm financial management software company Figured and leading accounting software suppliers Xero to provide the content for the workshops.

“With mounting pressures on farmers in the form of banking, environmental and employment regulatory changes, it’s never been more important to get on top of your finances,” Alan Hay, Executive Officer of NZ CA said.

“There has been a lot of volatility in the industry, so farmers must be able to predict and prepare for the future and be in control of their finances.”

Dave Dodds, Chief Executive Officer of Figured said it was important to align your goals to your financial performance, and be very clear on how you can achieve your goals through long term planning.

“No matter what type of farmer you may be, this workshop will help you understand how planning and getting visibility over your numbers will have an impact on what you can achieve long term.”

“The workshop will help those that attend to understand the benefits of long term financial planning and taking ownership of their numbers. It’s not just about a one-off budget, it’s about the impact that long-term planning has on the financial success of the business and the achieving business goals.”

The first Getting my goals and financial performance aligned workshop is being held in Timaru at the Landing Service Conference Centre on Tuesday the 18th of February with a second workshop planned for Rotorua at the Distinction Hotel on Tuesday the 10th of March.





