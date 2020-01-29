Training directory sets people on path for the future

Curating and developing people’s skills for their current role, next role and future roles is no easy task, but it’s a key part of being a good employer.

Employees are also faced with more challenges than ever with new and emerging technologies, constantly-connected lifestyles, shifts in learning styles and higher expectations to deliver tangible benefits.

By carefully and deliberately adopting new technology and a life-long learning culture people can ensure their skills and their organisations are fit for the future, but it takes planning and commitment.

The EMA’s 2020 training directory, which landed on desks last month, aims to help by providing a huge range of opportunities for people at all levels of any kind of company to gain new skills.

In response to what learners said about the ease and cost of training, the directory includes 30 new courses, including in marketing and graphic design, and online options across all portfolios.

It also includes 17 pathways, which maps out the path of different courses towards the learners’ goals at so they are continually adding to their skills and there are pathways for every stage of their career.

A continuing and growing area of focus is Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) training, with New Zealand operating on a bare minimum based on legislation and harm statistics still too high.

Taking OH&S from an act of compliance to a proactive daily focus requires soft skills such as staff engagement, communication and a proactive, preventative culture based on people’s overall wellbeing.

The EMA’s Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety programme has a strong focus on building the culture of health and safety and explores the difference and educates and empowers learners.

The programme breaks down the facets of employee ‘wellness’ to educate and empower learners so they can affect positive changes and help create a health and safety culture of an organisation.

Find out more about all of the EMA’s courses and plan your professional development with the help of the 2020 Training Directory.

-Everyone who completes one of the pathways published in the 2020 Workplace Training Directory will receive a series five Apple Watch valued at $800.

