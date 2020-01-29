Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top 10 streaming debuts of Q4 2019

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Apple TV+ series accounted for 6 of the top 10 streaming debuts of Q4 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook commented Tuesday that the Apple TV+ streaming service is "off to a rousing start.”

While Apple did not release any figures, Parrot Analytics has compiled audience demand data to back up his assertion.

Apple TV+ Original series accounted for 6 of the top 10 Digital Original debuts with American audiences in Q4 2019.

The following table breaks down the top 10 streaming debuts of the quarter with US audiences – defined as the average audience demand for a new series’ 30-day premiere range, indexed against the demand of the average show in the US.

Top Streaming Debuts – US Q4 2019


Rank Title 30-day Post-Premiere Demand Index Original Platform
1 The Witcher 106.7x Netflix
2 The Mandalorian 99.2x Disney+
3 Harley Quinn 27.7x DC Universe
4 Truth Be Told 26.5x Apple TV+
5 Servant 22.1x Apple TV+
6 See 22.0x Apple TV+
7 For All Mankind 19.7x Apple TV+
8 Raising Dion 18.5x Netflix
9 Dickinson 18.2x Apple TV+
10 The Morning Show 16.5x Apple TV+


While Netflix’s The Witcher and Disney+’s The Mandalorian were the top debuts by far, the table shows how consistently Apple TV+ Originals delivered strong audience demand in the world’s most important entertainment market.

This is particularly impressive considering the top three debuts came from well-established and beloved pre-existing IP with global fanbases.

The new streamer’s sixth best-performing debut series – SAG Award-winning The Morning Show – was still 16.5x more in demand over its 30 day premiere period than the average TV series with US audiences.

Parrot Analytics will reveal more about the performances and market shares of Apple TV+ and Disney+ in our upcoming 2019 Global TV Demand Report.


ends

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 