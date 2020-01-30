Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wunderman Thompson upcycle ad billboards to create report

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Wunderman Thompson


Wunderman Thompson upcycle ad billboards to create appetising 2019 KiwiHarvest Annual Report


Auckland. January 30, 2020 – KiwiHarvest has debuted its 2019 Annual Report created by long-standing partners, Wunderman Thompson New Zealand.

KiwiHarvest is a not for profit that captures surplus food destined for landfill and diverts to agencies who directly address food insecurity in New Zealand.

To highlight this deserving cause Wunderman Thompson has designed and produced a unique Annual Report that aligns with KiwiHarvest’s core principle of repurposing valuable resources discarded by the food industry. Each bespoke cover of the 2019 Annual Report is made of up-cycled food advertising billboards otherwise destined for landfill. The heavy duty and high-quality vinyl skins have been cut up and stitched to create a gallery set of stunning individual covers.

Inside the Annual Report every page features rescued food sourced from the KiwiHarvest warehouse. The wide variety of food has had the labels and packaging re-designed to incorporate key Annual Report copy.

Luke Pierson, CEO, Wunderman Thompson New Zealand, said: “Our ambition was to communicate the KiwiHarvest story in a way that celebrates their purpose. Each book is unique; a bespoke piece of art and a physical example of KiwiHarvest’s mission to repurpose waste from the food industry. It was a privilege to be a part of such a creative and meaningful project”.

Gavin Finlay, CEO at KiwiHarvest, said: “Our partnership with Wunderman Thompson has allowed us to create meaningful story telling in an arresting and engaging way, that demonstrates the impact we make on food insecurity, whilst diverting product away from land-fill. We value the journey they have taken us on and the design value they have injected into our business”.

Campaign Credits:

Client – KiwiHarvest

Chair – David Kirk

Founder – Deborah Manning

Agency – Wunderman Thompson New Zealand

Executive Creative Director – Justin Barnes

Creative Concept, Art Direction and Design – Glenn Chapman

Senior Account Director – Eduardo Hernandez

Account Manager – Shirlyn Naidu

Studio – Iain Wood

Account Exec – Joy Wood

Photographer – Toaki Okano

Retoucher – Dan Florin Spataru

Printer – Simon Skelton @ Static Communicate


