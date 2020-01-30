Sealord acquires 100% of Tasmanian salmon producer



Sealord Group Ltd is pleased to announce the purchase of the remaining 50% shareholding of Tasmanian salmon producer, Petuna Aquaculture, from founders Peter and Una Rockliff.

Sealord has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Petuna and in 2010 entered into a joint venture agreement when Sealord purchased a 50% shareholding.

Peter and Una Rockliff have been icons in the Tasmanian seafood industry for seven decades. They had the vision to establish Petuna Aquaculture in the fledgling aquaculture business for Ocean Trout and Tasmanian Atlantic Salmon in the early 1990s.

Sealord’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Yung says, “We are delighted to obtain full ownership of Petuna Aquaculture as it’s an opportunity to build a strong second platform to complement our core deep sea fishing business and helps fulfil our strategic vision to better manage volatility in primary industry markets.”

Sealord Chair, Whaimutu Dewes says, “Peter and Una Rockliff have built a successful business, which we are excited to fully acquire, bringing all our skills and developing new capabilities and opportunities for Sealord.”

Petuna Aquaculture will become a 100% owned subsidiary of Sealord Group Ltd, effective from 3rd February 2020.

