Tainui Group Holdings Confirms New GM Property – Karl Retief



3 February 2020 – Kirikiriroa-Hamilton, NZ. Tainui Group Holdings (TGH), the intergenerational investment arm for Waikato-Tainui has confirmed the appointment of experienced property and retail executive, Karl Retief to the role of General Manager Property. Mr Retief has been working on contract for TGH since July 2019.

TGH Chief Executive Chris Joblin says Mr Retief’s appointment will support further growth of the company’s extensive property portfolio and help deliver on its long-term strategy and financial performance.

“Karl brings almost two decades of experience in managing multi-property portfolios. His appointment is timely as we look to grow our capability as a significant commercial property investor in the Waikato and South Auckland and deliver long-term returns for Waikato-Tainui,” Mr Joblin says.

Mr Retief’s most recent property role was 17 years with listed company Kiwi Property where his role as General Manager Retail Portfolio involved running New Zealand’s largest retail property portfolio; spanning developments such as Sylvia Park and Westgate Lifestyle (Auckland), The Plaza (Palmerston North), Centre Place (Hamilton), Northlands (Christchurch) and North City (Porirua).

Mr Retief serves on the Auckland Urban Design Panel and holds an MBA from Southern Cross University (NSW) and a property qualification from Lincoln University.

Mr Retief says he was attracted to work at TGH by the opportunity to deliver new and exciting property projects, share his experience and help the iwi build an enduring high-performance team.

“I’m really excited about the very solid pipeline of growth opportunities at TGH. I look forward to contributing as the property team continues to build its capabilities and, where possible, creating development opportunities for iwi members to ensure Waikato-Tainui is served by a strong property management team in the years to come,” says Karl.

Tainui Group Holdings manages around $950 million of assets, including significant whenua and property holdings within the Hamilton CBD. Other major projects underway include the 480-hectare Ruakura inland port and logistics hub, construction of the Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel with joint venture partner Auckland Airport, as well as a 40-room extension to the Novotel Hamilton Tainui Hotel.



