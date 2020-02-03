Waking Giants Launch Product For Business Owners

Auckland, February 3rd, 2020



Waking Giants who provide business growth solutions through Strategy, Leadership and Brand Strategy, have released their ‘Developing A Strategic Plan’ product which has been created with business owners/key stakeholders in mind.

Founder and CEO of Waking Giants, Grant Difford says of the product release, “Although we partner and work with our clients in a way very bespoke to them and their business objectives, the process we take them through, from discovery through to implementation, conforms to a proven methodology which we’ve outlined in our ‘ Developing A Strategic Plan’ product sheet’. It gives potential clients an idea of the journey we would take them through in order to accomplish their objectives.”

Grant continues, “The vast majority of New Zealand businesses aren’t working to a strategic plan to get to where they want to be. Typically it’s a case of “get more leads, close more business, hire more people – rinse and repeat”. In today’s business environment, this model is unsustainable and there are smarter, more efficient and faster ways people can grow their businesses by ensuring their internal processes and deliverables are scalable.”

The ‘Developing A Strategic Plan’ product complements Waking Giants’ recently released ‘Creating A Brand Strategy’ product which has been developed for founders and leaders who feel their brand isn’t connecting as effectively as it can with their audience.

Waking Giants’ offer a seamless brand and business growth service for clients who don’t have their own in-house design and marketing teams and, from discovery through to creative and strategy execution.

For more information on Waking Giants and their services, visit https://waking-giants.com/



