Frank Risk Management Group Opens Wellington Branch



07 January 2020







Ashley Mason

The Frank Risk Management Group is pleased to announce the opening of the Wellington Branch, which commenced trading from the beginning of January 2020.

From the Group’s inception in 2008, Frank Risk Management has vocally challenged and disrupted the New Zealand fire and general insurance industry. Frank Risk Management Ltd, (formerly known as Hutchison Rodway (Waikato) Ltd), was the first broking and risk management company to provide full income disclosure to all its clients. CEO and co-founder; Andrew Newman explains,

“in the first few years, we met solid resistance. In fact, our fee for service business model wasn’t taken seriously by our competitors, which in hindsight wasn’t so bad for us. Actually, it worked out pretty well. The most important thing is that clients like it and can see the value”



Heading up the Wellington operation is Ashley Mason, a born & bred Wellingtonian. Ashley has a wealth of corporate broking experience and is well qualified to arrange the technical liability coverage requirements that have been challenging to secure in recent years - particularly for the professions and IT sectors.

Expansion to a physical presence in the Wellington region is an exciting development for Frank Risk Management, who has already established a growing footprint in the locality and throughout New Zealand. The Wellington operation will also champion transparency and disclosure in providing the best client outcomes. Mason says “we’re giving Wellington businesses the opportunity to arrange their insurances differently. That may challenge existing business insurance providers, however, if clients can get a better deal, that’s only good”.



The opening of the Wellington branch forms part of Frank Risk Management’s national growth plan.

Frank Risk Management won the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance, Small/Medium Insurance Broker of the year consecutively in 2016 & 2017. They were also finalists in 2018.



