New partnership supports sustainable future for NZ farming

We’re delighted to announce that Ruralco has become a strategic partner of the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and will be aligned with the nationwide Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The new partnership is timely, as those eligible for the 2020 Awards have just been finalised and can be viewed on the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust website.

Ruralco is a values-led farming cooperative that has been supporting farming businesses and their families with competitive pricing and real value since 1963. Their vision is to be the partner of choice for rural New Zealand, a goal which includes supporting credible organisations that are committed to building a sustainable future for farming.

“The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust recognises the innovators of farm sustainability from a social, economic and environmental perspective,” Ruralco CEO Robert Sharkie says.

“Part of our commitment to our shareholders is to share best practice across all aspects of farming. To do this effectively, we partner with the leading organisations who demonstrate the value of what they are bringing to the industry.”

New Zealand Farm Environment Trust General Manager James Ryan says the partnership reflects a joint commitment to helping farmers and growers achieve a sustainable future.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are a flagship event run by the Trust as part of this commitment, with planning for this year’s awards functions well underway. Held throughout the country, the events are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate, share ideas and network with like-minded people, James says.

“The functions are a great celebration of some of New Zealand’s amazing farmers and growers – not just those who are eligible for the awards but everyone who entered because they’re all worthy of recognition for their great work.”



