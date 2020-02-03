Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New partnership supports sustainable future for NZ farming

Monday, 3 February 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Farm Environment Trust

We’re delighted to announce that Ruralco has become a strategic partner of the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and will be aligned with the nationwide Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The new partnership is timely, as those eligible for the 2020 Awards have just been finalised and can be viewed on the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust website.

Ruralco is a values-led farming cooperative that has been supporting farming businesses and their families with competitive pricing and real value since 1963. Their vision is to be the partner of choice for rural New Zealand, a goal which includes supporting credible organisations that are committed to building a sustainable future for farming.

“The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust recognises the innovators of farm sustainability from a social, economic and environmental perspective,” Ruralco CEO Robert Sharkie says.

“Part of our commitment to our shareholders is to share best practice across all aspects of farming. To do this effectively, we partner with the leading organisations who demonstrate the value of what they are bringing to the industry.”

New Zealand Farm Environment Trust General Manager James Ryan says the partnership reflects a joint commitment to helping farmers and growers achieve a sustainable future.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are a flagship event run by the Trust as part of this commitment, with planning for this year’s awards functions well underway. Held throughout the country, the events are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate, share ideas and network with like-minded people, James says.

“The functions are a great celebration of some of New Zealand’s amazing farmers and growers – not just those who are eligible for the awards but everyone who entered because they’re all worthy of recognition for their great work.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Farm Environment Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 