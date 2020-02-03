Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chamber welcomes Mark Oldershaw to WelTec and Whitireia

Monday, 3 February 2020, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mark Oldershaw as the new Chief Executive of WelTec and Whitireia polytechnics, replacing Chris Gosling.

"Mark’s experience across the polytechnic and vocational education sectors - as Deputy Chief Executive of Eastern Institute of Technology and as a former Chief Executive of the Industry Training Federation - will stand him in great stead for the challenges WelTec and Whitireia face," says Chamber Chief Executive John Milford.

"He starts on the same day the NZ Institute of Skills & Technology comes into being and will need all his skills to deliver the on- and off-job training and vocational education required under the new focus.

"The business community has long been a strong advocate of training people for the skills business needs to grow, and we look forward to working with Mark as he ensure these two valuable institutions deliver that.

"The polytechnic sector will continue to be a vital cog in the development of skills for a modern economy, and as such the WelTec and Whitireia will continue to have the full support of business.

"Our strongest thanks go to Chris Gosling, who we have worked with for more than a decade in a variety of roles at WelTec and Whitireia, and who has done a great job steering the organisation through a difficult time. He also served for a time as a Board member of Wellington Chamber of Commerce."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business Central - Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 