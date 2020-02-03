Chamber welcomes Mark Oldershaw to WelTec and Whitireia

Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mark Oldershaw as the new Chief Executive of WelTec and Whitireia polytechnics, replacing Chris Gosling.

"Mark’s experience across the polytechnic and vocational education sectors - as Deputy Chief Executive of Eastern Institute of Technology and as a former Chief Executive of the Industry Training Federation - will stand him in great stead for the challenges WelTec and Whitireia face," says Chamber Chief Executive John Milford.

"He starts on the same day the NZ Institute of Skills & Technology comes into being and will need all his skills to deliver the on- and off-job training and vocational education required under the new focus.

"The business community has long been a strong advocate of training people for the skills business needs to grow, and we look forward to working with Mark as he ensure these two valuable institutions deliver that.

"The polytechnic sector will continue to be a vital cog in the development of skills for a modern economy, and as such the WelTec and Whitireia will continue to have the full support of business.

"Our strongest thanks go to Chris Gosling, who we have worked with for more than a decade in a variety of roles at WelTec and Whitireia, and who has done a great job steering the organisation through a difficult time. He also served for a time as a Board member of Wellington Chamber of Commerce."





