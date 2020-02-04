Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PSA takes Mana Wahine Claim to Waitangi

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 2:13 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Rūnanga of the Public Service Association is holding a stall at Waitangi on February 6 to raise awareness of its claim challenging employment inequities suffered by wāhine Māori.

Our claim raises treaty breaches that have left generations of Māori women in low paid jobs with poor working conditions.

These include the Crown’s failure to provide education that adequately prepares wāhine Māori for employment, and to eliminate bias and discrimination in the workplace.

A recent survey of wāhine Māori in the PSA found a high number of respondents reported experiencing bias, racism and discrimination at work.

"The survey shows the importance of raising these issues which have been detrimental to the mana of wāhine Māori in employment," says PSA Kuia Georgina Kerr, one of three claimants who lodged the claim on behalf of the PSA’s Te Rūnanga o Ngā Toa Āwhina.

"We are excited to be able to kōrero kanohi ki te kanohi at Waitangi with our members, whānau and the community about this significant kaupapa."

Claim Wai 2864 was officially registered in January last year by the Waitangi Tribunal as part of its Mana Wahine Kaupapa Inquiry.


