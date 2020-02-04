Site launched to help exporters affected by Coronavirus

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Site launched to provide information to exporters on novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV))

New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) has launched an information page on its website to help exporters affected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

The page brings together information from NZTE, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Ministry for Primary Industries to enable exporters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and plan, prepare and mitigate any potential impact from the outbreak.

The page is www.nzte.govt.nz/coronavirus

As the situation is evolving, NZTE will update the page with confirmed information, to build a clear picture of the situation and determine what support may be needed.

Exporters are encouraged to visit the page, which includes contact details so that they can report any export issues.

