Nominations Open for Silver Fern Farms Co-Op Board Directors

Nominations Open for Silver Fern Farms Co-Op Board Directors

Dunedin 4 February 2020: Nominations are now open for two farmer-elected Board positions on the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Board.

Directors Dan Jex-Blake and Richard Young retire by rotation at the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting.

Dan Jex-Blake and Richard Young have both advised they will seek re-election.

Nominations close on Monday 2 March 2020 at 12 noon.

The result of any election will be made public prior to the 2019 Annual Meeting, which will be held in Dunedin on 30 April 2020. The record date for voting will be 30 March 2020.

Director nomination forms are available via email: clark.taylor@silverfernfarms.co.nz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

