Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac offers relief options to customers affected by virus

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac NZ is offering support to customers financially affected by the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The relief package features a range of possible support options for both business and personal customers. These may include:

- A temporary overdraft facility;
- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;
- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also get in touch to discuss options.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Commercial, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Simon Power, says the disruption to travel and trade caused by coronavirus has affected a range of New Zealand businesses.

“The outbreak has caused a lot of uncertainty in some industries, and it’s unclear when business might resume as normal,” Mr Power says.

“We want our customers in logging, tourism and other affected sectors to know that there is a range of ways we can support them through this period.

“Some personal customers may also be financially affected and they should talk to us about their situation.”

Anyone who has been affected should call Westpac on 0800 606 606 to discuss their individual needs or drop into a branch in person.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:


Australian Bushfires: SMC Expert Reaction

Fires continue to rage across south-eastern Australia and three blazes may join forces to create a mega fire on the Victoria-New South Wales border. More>>

ALSO:

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 