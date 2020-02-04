Westpac offers relief options to customers affected by virus

Westpac NZ is offering support to customers financially affected by the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The relief package features a range of possible support options for both business and personal customers. These may include:

- A temporary overdraft facility;

- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;

- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also get in touch to discuss options.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Commercial, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Simon Power, says the disruption to travel and trade caused by coronavirus has affected a range of New Zealand businesses.

“The outbreak has caused a lot of uncertainty in some industries, and it’s unclear when business might resume as normal,” Mr Power says.

“We want our customers in logging, tourism and other affected sectors to know that there is a range of ways we can support them through this period.

“Some personal customers may also be financially affected and they should talk to us about their situation.”

Anyone who has been affected should call Westpac on 0800 606 606 to discuss their individual needs or drop into a branch in person.



© Scoop Media

