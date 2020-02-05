Spark Sport excited to bring New Zealand more Rugby

Spark Sport is excited to bring Rugby World Cup 2021 to New Zealand starting 18 September 2021 as announced today by World Rugby and NZ Rugby. As official RWC 2021 host broadcast rights holder, all matches will play live and on-demand on Spark Sport.

The tournament will run from Saturday 18 September 2021 to Saturday 16 October 2021 and is another opportunity for Spark Sport to showcase how streaming is playing a growing role in the way New Zealanders watch sports.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, says his team is excited to work with World Rugby on the 2021 tournament.

“Women’s rugby is the fastest-growing aspect of rugby worldwide and so for New Zealanders to have the opportunity to watch on home soil, both at the stadiums and through Spark Sport will hopefully mean the next generation of fans and players are inspired. I think rugby fans are in for an amazing tournament as the game becomes more competitive and wish the Black Ferns all the best for their World Cup preparations.

“As we get closer to the tournament, we will announce more details on how New Zealand can watch RWC 2021.”

All games will be live and on demand on Spark Sport. Similarly, to Rugby World Cup 2019, some games will be made available free to air. These details are still being worked through and will be announced once confirmed.



