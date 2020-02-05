Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Airport Parking Costs Between $42 and $337 Per Week

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: MoneyHub

MoneyHub has published a guide to Auckland Airport’s car parking, designed to explain and compare all the options and save drivers money.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

“In an effort to understand all the options available to drivers, we’ve published a detailed comparison looking at the daily, three-day and weekly costs of parking at (or near) Auckland airport. We also looked at the distance and travel time, in walking or driving”.

“The top five cheapest options were all park-and-ride services offered by companies external to Auckland Airport. We found that drivers could pay between $42 and $337 per week, depending on where they parked their car”.

The table below explains further:

Car ParkPrice Per DayPrice For 3 DaysPrice Per WeekDistance to TerminalsTransfer Time (minutes)
Flyaway.co.nz$27$30$423.1 km6-12 minutes
Flypark.co.nz (Outdoor)$25$33$454.8 km7-20 minutes
Aeroparks.co.nz$28$28$484.8 km8-18 minutes
Parknfly.co.nz$27$39$492.7 km5-17 minutes
Airpark.co.nz$30$30$583.2 km6-14 minutes
Flypark.co.nz (Indoor)$30$40$604.8 km7-20 minutes
Park & Ride Uncovered$32$45$792.2 km4-9 minutes
Park & Ride Uncovered
(International)		$32$45$792.2 km4-9 minutes
Long Term Uncovered L$43$76$140500 m6 minutes (walk)
Holiday Inn*--$1594.5 km7-18 minutes
Long Term Uncovered K$46$92$160500 m6 minutes (walk)
Jet Park Hotel*--$1793.9 km7-14 minutes
Long Term Uncovered E (International)$45$99$183400 - 600m6 minutes (walk)
Short Term Uncovered A (International)$48$105$205100 - 150 m1 - 2 minutes (walk)
Short Term Uncovered O$50$109$209400 m5 minutes (walk)
Short Term Covered & Uncovered M$52$135$275300 m4 minutes (walk)
Short Term Covered R$54$143$287100 m1 minute (walk)
Valet Parking - Uncovered$63$159$317< 75 m< 1 minute
Valet Parking - Covered$66$177$337< 75 m< 1 minute

*The Jet Park Hotel and Holiday Inn offer up to 10 days and 21 days car parking respectively when one night's accommodation is purchased. The offer includes free transfers to and from the hotel.

“The best car park off-site provider is arguably the one that offers the cheapest price and most reliable pickup/drop-off service. MoneyHub encourages people to be aware of the reviews of any provider before booking, as not all offer the same service level”.

“Many hotels offered free parking, some up to 21 days, if you book a night’s hotel before your flight. This can be very useful for out-of-towners. This saves on parking if you planned to stay at a hotel anyway”.

“We expect our Auckland airport parking guide to be popular, and our research team will be updating the details on an ongoing basis”.

More: Auckland Airport Parking

