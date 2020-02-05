Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Company fined $14,400 for use of illegal migrant labour

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Company and Director fined $14,400 for use of illegal migrant labour

Ace Steel Beam Limited and its sole director, Linan Sun, have been charged and fined for breaches of the Immigration Act 2009 for illegal employment of migrant workers.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) General Manager Verification and Compliance, Stephen Vaughan, says the prosecution is the result of an investigation launched by INZ, after uncovering information about Auckland-based Ace Steel Beam Limited’s employment practices in October 2018.

“Following an investigation and site visit, INZ discovered four people working illegally for the business. Two were on visitor visas, and the other two were unlawfully in the country.

“Immigration laws are clear. People on visitor visas are not entitled to work in New Zealand, and people wanting to work here must hold a work visa. It is illegal for employers to breach these rules.”

Ace Steel Beam Limited was fined $1,800 for six charges, $10,800 in total for allowing migrants to work illegally in New Zealand under s350(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 2009. The company’s sole director, Linan Sun, was convicted on four charges of Aiding and Abetting under s343(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 2009 and fined $900 on each charge, totalling $3,600.

During the sentencing, the Court commented that company directors involved in illegal actions should not escape liability.

Mr Vaughan says the prosecution sends a clear message to employers about the risks of using illegal labour.

“INZ takes this type of offending seriously and will not hesitate to prosecute employers, companies and its directors who flout the law.”

INZ encourages anyone who is aware of the illegal use of migrant labour to contact the MBIE Service Centre 0800 20 90 20. Alternatively, they can report an issue anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via an online Crimestoppers form.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Immigration NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 