Seequent partners with innovative software provider

Seequent partners with innovative 3D blast modelling software provider

Seequent forms product partnership with OreControl Blasting Consultants adding OrePro3D software to its technology solutions’ portfolio

CHRISTCHURCH,NZ, 5 February, 2020 -Seequent announced today it has partnered with OreControl Blasting Consultants, the Denver-based developer of OrePro 3D software.

OrePro3D software allows geologists to model the movement of ore during blasting in order to delineate ore and waste more accurately for efficient downstream handling. The software’s use of 3D modelling and visualisation techniques revolutionises how geologists determine ore boundaries and select dig directions, yielding significant improvements over traditional 2D methods.

OrePro 3D easily embeds in a mine's ore control process with seamless data integration with up-stream and down-stream systems, and intuitive workflows. The software contains a tool showing the financial impact for the mine of different mining scenarios.

Seequent’s GM Mining & Minerals, Nick Fogarty, says: “Mining companies continue to look for ways to improve their operating efficiency. By reducing ore loss and dilution, more valuable rock can be sent to the processing plant. OrePro 3D has already been adopted by many large mining companies who are using the solution to improve yields and operating efficiency, which in turn reduces the operation’s environmental impact.

“Seequent has formed a product partnership with OreControl Blasting Consultants, whose OrePro 3D product fits perfectly with our solutions. This is another area where best of breed geoscience modelling techniques and 3D visualisation create value for our customers.”

William Hunt, Co-founder and President of OreControl Blasting Consultants, says: “By accurately highlighting where the pay material is located post-blast and then optimising dig blocks accordingly, operating efficiency and commercial returns can be dramatically improved. The value of additional recoveries after a single blast can represent an immediate return on investment and resources can also be extracted using less energy and water.

“OrePro 3D can be used without direct measurement, removing the need for transmitters and the need to put staff on to muck piles with the safety risks that involves.”

Shaun Maloney, CEO of Seequent, says: “We’re excited to announce OBC as our latest partner. Partnerships are an important way in which we sponsor new technologies and innovations into the mining and exploration industries to deliver significant value for our customers.”

