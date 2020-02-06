Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv launches new UPS to drive efficiency

Thursday, 6 February 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Auckland [February 6, 2020] – Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXT5, the latest update to the popular family of rackmount, on-line uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. The Liebert GXT5 is designed to ensure availability in today’s increasingly mission critical small IT environments and edge locations that enable important emerging applications such as 5G, virtual and augmented reality, and the Internet of Things.

The Liebert GXT5 is the latest addition to the Vertiv channel product portfolio. It has a power factor of 1.0 on all models, providing more real power for the user, and is more efficient in both on-line (up to 95 per cent) and Active ECO mode (up to 98 per cent). All Liebert GXT5 models are ENERGY STAR 2.0 certified, and are currently available in capacities from 750VA – 10kVA, 230V through Vertiv channel partners in Asia. Higher capacity models will be announced later this year.

Along with the highest level of equipment protection available in a rack configuration, the Liebert GXT5 offers a three-year full coverage factory warranty for the UPS and battery, a leading warranty in the industry. The system also is available with the Vertiv Extended Warranty and other service packages to support individual customer needs.

“Businesses are increasingly deploying compute in remote locations, stretching their resources to install, monitor and maintain the infrastructure,” said Lucas Beran, principal analyst, Cloud and Data Centre, for IHS Markit. “An efficient UPS with remote management and end-to-end support would help these operations to optimise personnel and IT performance.”

“As compute and processing capacity grows at the edge, businesses need a UPS solution that can provide maximum power protection of critical IT equipment round-the-clock. The Liebert GXT5 helps ensure availability with its advanced features, making managing equipment at the edge more convenient and efficient,” said Chee Hoe Ling, vice president for product and solutions and marketing at Vertiv Asia.

The Liebert GXT5 UPS seamlessly integrates with other products in the Vertiv channel portfolio to support single-rack or more complex edge deployments. These models replace similar capacities in the Liebert GXT4 product line.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vertiv on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 