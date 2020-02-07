JLL NZ appoints Jolyon Thomson

JLL NZ appoints Jolyon Thomson as new Head of Industrial for Auckland

Appointment follows key appointments in Leasing, Advisory, HR, and Hotels & Tourism divisions



Auckland, 07 February 2020 – JLL NZ is delighted to announce the appointment of Jolyon Thomson as its new Head of Industrial for Auckland. He steps into a role vacated by Sam Smith, who after 12 years of running the division has moved up into the position of Senior Director, Industrial Sales and Leasing.

Jolyon has joined JLL NZ from Colliers International NZ, where his expertise and sustained success over the last decade had seen him promoted to the role of Director. Not only a coup for JLL, it’s a move that comes with family endorsement.

“My mother actually worked for JLL in London back in the 1970s when the firm operated as Jones Lang Wootton, so it’s nice to follow in her footsteps,” says Jolyon.

“JLL’s potential in New Zealand is obvious, particularly given its global weight. It's a company and a brand that I believe in – and following several other positive changes the company has made over 2019, I’m excited to be part of this growth.”

“Factors like increasing domestic and international investment, growing expectations from occupiers for modern and innovative spaces, and the drive for sustainability makes for a very lively industrial property market in New Zealand. I can’t wait to work with our clients in this environment.”

Jolyon’s arrival follows four other recent key appointments at JLL NZ in the last three months. Graham Kristiffor has joined as Auckland Head of Leasing; Ihemba Mbamba as Director of Tenant Representation; Nick Thompson as Director of Hotels & Hospitality; and Laura Stewart as HR Business Partner.

“2019 was all about transformation for JLL in New Zealand. In addition to another record year for both our Valuations and Agency units, we built an outstanding leadership team right across our business,” says JLL NZ’s Managing Director, Todd Lauchlan.

“We believe a diverse and inclusive culture is one where everyone succeeds. With our investment in new talent, I’m confident that we’re well equipped to carry out our aggressive growth plans in 2020 and provide an unparalleled service for our clients.”

- ends -

