NZ On Air welcomes moves to strengthen public media



NZ On Air looks forward to working with officials on the business case for a new public media entity with the scale and agility to take on the global players, alongside NZ On Air, to deliver strong public media.

The moves, announced today by Min. of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Hon. Kris Faafoi aim to ensure New Zealand audiences have strong and independent public media that is fit-for-purpose in the 21st century. Diversity and plurality of voices is a core element of the proposed change and NZ On Air’s contestable funding will remain essential to this.

NZ On Air has been in a unique position to track the increasing pressure on local media delivering public media content, and the growing dominance of global voices.

“We have seen exponential increase in demand on our funds, at the same time as the ability to compete against the global giants has eroded over recent years. The time for more intensive intervention is now,” said NZ On Air Acting Chief Executive Clare Helm.

“Public media is vital to a strong democracy. How it is delivered is evolving,” Ms Helm continued.

NZ On Air has been part of the consultation process to date and will continue to engage positively with the next steps in the process to update, strengthen and revitalise NZ public media.





