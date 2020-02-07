Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Real Journeys set to resume Milford Sound cruises

Friday, 7 February 2020, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Real Journeys

Real Journeys set to resume Milford Sound cruises and increase capacity in Doubtful Sound

Real Journeys is set to resume its Milford Sound cruises on Monday and increase its customer capacity in Doubtful Sound.

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says as soon as customers were transferred out of Milford Sound on Wednesday 5 February, the Milford Wanderer set sail for Doubtful Sound to add extra day and overnight cruises to the schedule.

“In response to the Milford Sound situation, we are now operating a new Inner Fiord cruise and an additional overnight cruise in Doubtful Sound. The Inner Fiord Cruise is approximately 2 hours long and explores the inner waterways of this isolated fiord, while our Wilderness Cruise is 2 hours and 45 minutes long and meets the Tasman Sea.”

Norris says the Doubtful Sound overnight cruise on the Fiordland Navigator is often sold out at this time of year, so being able to offer the extra capacity of the smaller Milford Wanderer vessel in Doubtful Sound is a positive outcome in what has been a challenging situation.

“However, our team in Milford Sound is also busy as we prepare to start operating again. The Milford Sound airstrip has re-opened, and at this stage, we expect to be operating our Milford Sound cruises from Monday 10th February, weather permitting. As Milford Road will still be closed, these cruises will be for Fly-Cruise-Fly customers only at this stage.”

Real Journeys has been quick to adapt its operations to ensure the company has more capacity and capability to look after its visitors wherever it can.

“This has seen some of our Milford Sound team redeployed to our Manapouri and Doubtful Sound operations to help manage the extra demand, while others have been redeployed to our busy Walter Peak High Country Farm operation in Queenstown,” says Norris.

To book the new Doubtful Sound Inner Fiord Cruise, Wilderness Cruise or Overnight Cruise please call the Real Journeys Contact Centre on 0800 65 65 01 or contact@realjourneys.co.nz.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Journeys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 