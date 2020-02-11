Kiwi's Deserve Better Pork; Kiwi Farmers Need Better Support

Kiwi consumers will be left confused, and Kiwi pork farmers will continue to fight for space alongside imported pork if the Country of Origin labelling rules go ahead as proposed.





The Government is currently consulting on the Consumer Information Standards (Origin of Food) Regulations 2019 - following new laws passed in late 2018 which demanded clarity for consumers purchasing products like bacon and ham. Under the proposed application of the law, sausages are left out, and labelling requirements could still be used by manufacturers to confuse consumers.

Angus Black, Harrington’s Smallgoods GM, says their company has always supported the new laws but says its proposed application falls short of the mark.



“60% of the pork Kiwis eat is imported, from counties with much lower farming standards than ours. We think many Kiwis are unaware they’re eating imported pork. If they had the opportunity to make an informed decision at the supermarket, many would choose local. The same pork going into bacon and ham is also going into sausages, and we think for consistency, clarity and to meet the intent of the law, sausages need to be included.”

© Scoop Media

