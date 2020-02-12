Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Top 200 Tech Companies See $12.1 Billion Revenue Bump In 2019

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

New Zealand’s top 200 tech companies see $12.1 billion revenue bump in 2019

New Zealand’s technology sector had a lot to celebrate when it rang in the new year in January. The TIN200 – the top 200 tech companies in the country – saw a $12.1 billion increase in revenues over the course of 2019, helping to firmly solidify New Zealand as a global player on the technology stage.

New Zealand’s robust technology sector – which offers products and services including wireless infrastructure, health IT, digital content, payments, geospatial, and telecom – experienced 12% growth in 2019, most of which is tied to a growing export market.

Key players in the New Zealand tech industry include long time staples like Xero, Rocket Lab, and Rex Bionic, as well as relative newcomers like Pushpay, Soul Machines, and Syft. These companies operate in global markets that span robotics, accounting software, aerospace, Fin Tech, artificial intelligence and agricultural technology.

ADInstruments, which grew out of Otago University’s biology department, has found a niche for itself in the booming online learning sector, and is a world leader in obscure research equipment such as working heart systems.

The diversity of New Zealand’s tech sector bodes well for continued growth in the future, as does the rich talent pool that exists in the country. Local tech firms employ about 50,000 people worldwide, half of whom are based in New Zealand. Local talent is a key component for continued growth in the future.

“Our tech sector is sending a strong messaging that it has the potential to become our country’s leading source of offshore revenue,” says TIN founder and managing director, Greg Shanahan. “We’re very excited to see the potential this this long-term sustainable growth presents.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Research: Climate Change Throws Tree Seeding Out Of Sync – New Study

Climate change is negatively affecting tree reproduction by throwing seed production systems out of synchronisation, according to a new international study co-authored by a University of Canterbury scientist. Many tree species worldwide produce large ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 