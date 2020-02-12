Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2020 Diversity Awards NZ™ Entries Open, New Category

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: Diversity Works

The introduction of a new category in 2020 will allow the Diversity Awards NZ™ to celebrate even more organisations doing workplace inclusion well and doing well because of it.

The Impact Award will recognise organisations that provide a service that is having a measurable impact on New Zealand workplaces and our workforce.

“The award will be given to a programme or initiative that targets a diversity dimension or inclusion objective that is delivering positive benefits to workforce participation and engagement and productivity, whether at a workplace or industry level,” says Diversity Works New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Adrienne Miller.

Previously an organisation could enter an initiative only it was advancing a culture of diversity and inclusion within its own workplace, she says.

“This meant we were unable to showcase some of the amazing work being done by service providers or industry representative groups impacting a broader subset of the workforce,” Miller says.

Organisations with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for a Small Organisation Excellence Award again this year. This can be awarded in any category. “Statistics show almost one million people work for New Zealand enterprises that employ fewer than 50 people, so the mahi these small organisations are doing to advance diversity and inclusion has a big impact,” Miller says. “We want to recognise that and encourage other small organisations to share their stories.”

Now in their 23rd year, the Diversity Awards NZ™ is an opportunity for New Zealand workplaces to celebrate the important work they are doing in the diversity space, share the lessons they have learned and take inspiration from other organisations building a more inclusive Aotearoa.

Entries are open and the addition of the new award brings the total number of categories to 10.

2020 Diversity Awards NZ™

  • Previous Supreme Winners include Vector Limited, the New Zealand Defence Force, Real Journeys, New Zealand Police
  • 10 categories: Empowerment, Rainbow Inclusion, Cultural Celebration, Breaking Barriers, Impact, Walk the Talk, Emerging Diversity and Inclusion, Work Life Balance, Tomorrow’s Workforce and Skills Highway
  • Supreme winner chosen from category winners
  • Winners chosen by an independent judging panel.
  • Organisations with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for a Small Organisation Excellence Award. This can be awarded in any category.
  • Entries close at 3pm on Tuesday, 5 May 2020
  • Finalists announced in early June
  • Winners announced at Gala Dinner in Auckland on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

