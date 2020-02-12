Entries Open For The 2020 New Zealand Building Industry Awards

Entries for the 2020 New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB) Awards are now open. The Awards, now in their 27th year, acknowledge and celebrate the practitioners behind New Zealand’s most successful building projects. Entries close on Friday, 8 May 2020.

NZIOB chief executive Malcolm Fleming said, “The New Zealand Institute of Building Awards are open to those who participate in the design and delivery of New Zealand’s built environment with specific categories targeting: those running construction sites, safety (through both the design process and onsite), consultants (including architects, engineers, quantity surveyors or project managers), interdisciplinary collaboration (project teams), and young achievers (under 30’s). Unlike other industry awards, the New Zealand Building Industry Awards reach across professional boundaries and provide entrants with recognition from ‘industry’ as opposed to acknowledgement from ‘professional peers’ only.”

The awards have eleven categories and a Supreme Award. Six categories are defined by the scale and cost of the project and can be entered by individuals or teams working on construction projects.

The six cost-based category awards are the:

Resene projects under $1.5 Million Award;

Steel Construction NZ projects $1.5-$5.0 Million Award;

NZIOB Charitable Trust projects $5.0-$8.0 Million Award;

Carters projects $8.0 - $25.0 Million Award;

Allied Concrete projects $25 – $50 Million Award ; and the

; and the BBD projects over $50 Million Award.

Please note that the cost bands are indicative only and the actual cost-bands will be at the discretion of the Judges who are tasked with achieving an even spread of entries across the six cost-band categories.

The other five categories are:

James Hardie Innovation Award , recognising innovation in the industry demonstrated within a project, or through an innovative new product or procedure;

, recognising innovation in the industry demonstrated within a project, or through an innovative new product or procedure; Site Safe & CHASNZ Safety Excellence Award , recognising excellence in either ‘Safety in Design’, or by way of safety initiative on a construction site;

, recognising excellence in either ‘Safety in Design’, or by way of safety initiative on a construction site; Metro Glass Consultants Award, recognising high performance of design consultants (architects, engineers, quantity surveyors or project managers) who have contributed to the design, documentation and delivery stages of a successful project;

recognising high performance of design consultants (architects, engineers, quantity surveyors or project managers) who have contributed to the design, documentation and delivery stages of a successful project; Hays Construction NZ Interdisciplinary Collaboration Award , recognising exceptional examples of collaborative partnerships between consultant(s) and contractor; and

, recognising exceptional examples of collaborative partnerships between consultant(s) and contractor; and BCITO Young Achiever Award, identifying and recognising younger building industry practitioners who possess high-level capability and can point to a career to date that is marked with significant achievement. Nominees for this award must be under the age of 30 as at 11 May 2018.

The winners of the: six cost-based categories, Innovation Award, Safety Excellence Award, Consultants Award, and the Interdisciplinary Collaboration Award, are all eligible for the GIB® Supreme Award. This is the New Zealand Building Industry Awards highest honour, recognising outstanding performance.

For more information about the New Zealand Building Industry Awards and to enter online, visit: nzbuildingindustryawards.org.nz

The Award recipients will be announced at a Gala Dinner at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on Friday 21 August 2020.

Malcolm Fleming said, “Past Award winners have included many of the building industry’s high achievers, which reflects the Award’s stature, as does the fact that many past Young Achiever winners now hold very senior roles within the sector. This year’s winners will likewise follow this trajectory.”

