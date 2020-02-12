Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jasmax Appoints Three New Senior Leaders

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Jasmax

Jasmax is pleased to announce the appointment of three leadership positions in the practice. Principal Sarah Hayden is the new Practice Lead of the Commercial Team; Principal Mary Henry is the new co-lead for the Education Team, and Associate Principal Roberta Johnson is stepping into a newly created management role in the Health Practice Group.

CEO Sjoerd Post says the appointments reflect Jasmax’s commitment to design excellence and the leadership skills and expertise the trio bring to the practice.

“At Jasmax we are continually cultivating new leadership in order to deliver the highest design outcomes. I am pleased to announce these appointments from these three women who have shown vision and drive in all they have undertaken, and I look forward to working with them in their new roles going forward.”

Principal Sarah Hayden brings a wealth of commercial acumen to the practice group, having been at Jasmax almost two decades. Sarah previously co-led the Health Practice Group, where she was instrumental in overseeing some of New Zealand’s most significant public health facilities, such as Burwood Hospital and the redevelopment of the University of Otago Dental School (due to complete 2021).

Recently appointed Principal, Mary Henry, will work alongside Principal Chris Scott to co-lead the education practice group. Mary specialises in the front-end design and delivery of projects and her considerable talent saw her win Emerging Designer of the Year at the 2017 Best Awards for her work as project architect for the design and delivery of AUT’s multi-award-winning building, Mana Haoura. Since her return from parental leave in November 2019, Mary has been working in a leadership role, adding to the sector’s strategic direction.

Associate Principal Roberta Johnson taught design at the University of Auckland School of Architecture and ran her own design practice for many years before joining Jasmax in 2014. She brings a broad range of experience to her new role, most recently working closely with clients in campus masterplanning and the design of specialist facilities in the tertiary education and research sectors. Having played a significant role in the evolution of Jasmax’s bi-cultural design identity, this role will allow her to pursue her interest in patient-centred healthcare design in New Zealand.

In their new positions, Sarah Hayden and Mary Henry will join Jasmax’s Leadership Team. Principal Evelyn Axten, who was appointed Wellington Studio Lead in March last year, will also join the Leadership Team when she returns from Parental Leave in April.

The appointments take effect in February 2020.

