NZ Lawyer Names Five DLA Piper Lawyers In Their Search For Rising Stars

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

Special Counsel Nick Valentine and Senior Associates Sam Wilson, Sophie Hudson, Shane Swinerd and Matthew Booth have been named as Rising Stars in the inaugural NZ Lawyer Rising Stars list for 2020.

The NZ Lawyer Rising Stars list showcases young legal practitioners, aged 35 or under, making waves in the early stages of their careers. Rising Stars are recognised for demonstrating leadership and their achievements in the legal profession.

DLA Piper's New Zealand Country Managing Partner, Martin Wiseman, says "I am delighted to begin the new decade with five of our brightest young lawyers recognised as Rising Stars. These recognitions are not only a testament to our ability to attract and retain top legal talent, they also highlight the strength of the firm's future leadership".

