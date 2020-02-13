20th Century’s Richest 5 Moguls Worth 3 Times More Than World’s Current Top 5 Billionaires

Data gathered and calculated by Learnbonds.com indicates that the top five richest people of the 20th currently have a combined net worth of $1.62 trillion. With inflation adjustments, the data shows that this group had a cumulative net worth of $63 billion in 1913.

20th century billionaires distributed across the world

From the 20th century, Andrew Carnegie was the richest person with interests in the steel industry. By 2020, Carnegie’s fortune would be around $419.8 billion. From this valuation, Carnegie had a net worth of $16.5 billion in 1913.

Oil tycoon John D Rockefeller occupies the second spot. By 1913, Rockefeller was valued at $14.9 billion while in 2020, he would enjoy a networth of $384.8 billion, making him the richest American to ever live.

Russia’s Nikolai Alexandrovich Romanov who had a networth of $13.1 billion in1913 would be valued at $338.58 billion in 2020.

On the other hand, Mir Osman Ali Khan from India would be valued at $259.5 billion in 2013. In 1913, Khan’s fortune was valued at $10 billion.

Former long term Libyan leader Muarmur Gadaffi closes the list. The ruler who died with a networth of about $200 billion in 2011, would currently be valued at $225.7 billion.

As per the report:

"Cumulatively the top five modern wealthy people have a net worth of $514.4 billion which is at least three times less than the 20th century top five richest people."

The billionaires include Jeff Bezos ($125.30 billion), Bill Gates ($112.60 billion), Bernard Arnault ($90.40 billion), Warren Buffett ($90.40 billion) and Amancio Ortega ($78.10 billion)

Sadly, the rich people in the 20th and 21st centuries are made up of men only as no woman has made the cut.

