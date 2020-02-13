Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

20th Century’s Richest 5 Moguls Worth 3 Times More Than World’s Current Top 5 Billionaires

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Data gathered and calculated by Learnbonds.com indicates that the top five richest people of the 20th currently have a combined net worth of $1.62 trillion. With inflation adjustments, the data shows that this group had a cumulative net worth of $63 billion in 1913.

20th century billionaires distributed across the world

From the 20th century, Andrew Carnegie was the richest person with interests in the steel industry. By 2020, Carnegie’s fortune would be around $419.8 billion. From this valuation, Carnegie had a net worth of $16.5 billion in 1913.

Oil tycoon John D Rockefeller occupies the second spot. By 1913, Rockefeller was valued at $14.9 billion while in 2020, he would enjoy a networth of $384.8 billion, making him the richest American to ever live.

Russia’s Nikolai Alexandrovich Romanov who had a networth of $13.1 billion in1913 would be valued at $338.58 billion in 2020.

On the other hand, Mir Osman Ali Khan from India would be valued at $259.5 billion in 2013. In 1913, Khan’s fortune was valued at $10 billion.

Former long term Libyan leader Muarmur Gadaffi closes the list. The ruler who died with a networth of about $200 billion in 2011, would currently be valued at $225.7 billion.

As per the report:

"Cumulatively the top five modern wealthy people have a net worth of $514.4 billion which is at least three times less than the 20th century top five richest people."

The billionaires include Jeff Bezos ($125.30 billion), Bill Gates ($112.60 billion), Bernard Arnault ($90.40 billion), Warren Buffett ($90.40 billion) and Amancio Ortega ($78.10 billion)

Sadly, the rich people in the 20th and 21st centuries are made up of men only as no woman has made the cut.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Research: Climate Change Throws Tree Seeding Out Of Sync – New Study

Climate change is negatively affecting tree reproduction by throwing seed production systems out of synchronisation, according to a new international study co-authored by a University of Canterbury scientist. Many tree species worldwide produce large ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 