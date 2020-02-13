Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Releases EBook On Revenue Management Collated By Industry Leaders

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 10:06 am
Press Release: STAAH

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, is excited to announce the launch of its eBook on Revenue Management for the hospitality industry. The eBook aims to make the technical and complex world of Revenue Management easy for the hoteliers. Titled “Beginners Guide to Revenue Management”, this e-guide brings together the best collection of tips, ideas, and usable strategies by pioneers in Revenue Management, to help hoteliers implement easily at their property.

Insightful articles authored by real-world hoteliers and revenue managers, of large and small properties across the globe, form the format of this eBook, which would not only assist in understanding the basics of the subject deeply, but will also bring a global perspective to the world of Revenue Management.

The eBook will be made available to the industry, free of charge, so the hoteliers can address to one of their main pain points – the ability to manage revenue efficiently.

“This eBook is a great collection of important and insightful articles by industry leaders, and is designed to be used as a ready reckoner by the hoteliers, so they can refer and implement the usable strategies, best practices, and practical examples shared by the industry veterans in the field of revenue management”, says Edwin Saldanha, Global Head of Marketing – STAAH.

STAAH has been powering the online growth of its 10,000+ properties globally, and has also been nurturing and benefitting the industry at large through its thought leadership content on their blog page, which the hoteliers find very enriching. In the past eBooks, STAAH has covered crucial subjects of Hotel Distribution, Hotel Marketing and an all-important topic of SEO.

The latest eBook can be downloaded here.

About STAAH:

STAAH Ltd. is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engines for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000 partner properties in over 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, the UAE, and the UK.

