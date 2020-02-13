Police Health Plan Wins Consumer NZ’s People’s Choice Award



The Police Health Plan which is administered by the Police Welfare Fund, has been awarded the Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for 2019.

The award is the result of Consumer NZ’s customer satisfaction survey of health insurance providers, in which the Police Health Plan achieved a 98 per cent satisfaction rating from its customers.

Chairman of the Welfare Fund, Police Association President Chris Cahill says the PHP rating is at least five per cent better than that of the next health insurer and is based on customers rating us between 6 and 10 on Consumer NZ’s satisfaction rating scale.

“Responses for the PHP were 89 per cent ‘very satisfied’ and nine per cent ‘somewhat satisfied’, and the plan achieved a rating of zero per cent dissatisfaction,” he says.

In presenting the award, Consumer NZ general manager business Derek Bonnar told the association that no other health insurer had ever achieved a response of zero dissatisfaction.

“You knocked it out of the park,” Mr Bonner said.

Mr Cahill says this is an extraordinary achievement for a small team and is the result of true dedication to the health and welfare needs of members throughout the country.

“The team really cares about the members it serves and the Welfare Fund is very proud of the trust members have clearly shown in our health plan.”

The endorsement allows PHP to display the Consumer People’s Choice tick of approval icon on its promotional material.

